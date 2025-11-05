SSR Mining Reports Strong Revenue Growth in Q3 2025

Ssr Mining ( (SSRM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ssr Mining presented to its investors.

SSR Mining Inc. is a precious metals mining company with operations in the United States, Türkiye, Canada, and Argentina, focusing on the production of gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc. The company is listed on the Nasdaq and the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol SSRM.

In its latest earnings report for the quarter ending September 30, 2025, SSR Mining reported a significant increase in revenue and net income compared to the same period last year. The company achieved a revenue of $385.8 million, up from $257.4 million, and a net income attributable to shareholders of $65.4 million, a notable improvement from $10.6 million in the previous year.

Key financial highlights include a substantial increase in operating income to $83.3 million from $9.0 million, driven by higher revenues and effective cost management. The acquisition of Cripple Creek & Victor Gold Mine contributed significantly to the company’s performance, adding $98.2 million in revenue for the quarter. Additionally, the company maintained strong liquidity with cash and cash equivalents of $409.3 million.

Despite challenges such as the temporary suspension of operations at Seabee due to forest fires and ongoing issues at the Çöpler mine, SSR Mining has demonstrated resilience and strategic growth through acquisitions and operational efficiencies. The company’s focus on expanding its portfolio and optimizing existing operations continues to support its financial performance.

Looking ahead, SSR Mining remains committed to enhancing shareholder value through disciplined capital allocation and strategic growth initiatives. The management’s outlook is cautiously optimistic, with a focus on navigating market uncertainties and maximizing the potential of its diversified asset base.

