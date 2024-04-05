SSR Mining Reports Progress on Çöpler Mine Recovery

Ssr Mining (TSE:SSRM) has released an update.

SSR Mining Inc. has reported an update on the recovery operations following the February 13, 2024 tragedy at the Çöpler mine in Türkiye, where one body has been recovered from the Manganese Pit, and efforts continue to locate nine missing workers. The company has removed over 4 million tonnes of material in the search and will provide further updates on the situation via press releases and their website.

