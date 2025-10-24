SSP Group Advances Share Repurchase Program with Latest Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from SSP Group plc ( (GB:SSPG) ).

SSP Group plc announced the purchase and cancellation of 230,000 ordinary shares as part of its £100 million share repurchase program. This transaction, conducted through Barclays Bank plc, is part of SSP’s strategy to optimize its capital structure and enhance shareholder value. Following this transaction, the total number of shares in issue is 799,148,486, which reflects the company’s commitment to returning capital to shareholders while maintaining a robust financial position.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SSPG) stock is a Hold with a £179.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SSP Group plc stock, see the GB:SSPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SSPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SSPG is a Neutral.

SSP Group plc’s overall stock score reflects strong financial performance driven by revenue growth and operational efficiency. However, high leverage and modest net profit margins are concerns. The technical analysis suggests stable conditions, while valuation metrics highlight profitability issues despite a reasonable dividend yield.

More about SSP Group plc

SSP Group plc is a company operating in the food and beverage industry, primarily focused on providing catering services in travel locations such as airports and railway stations. The company is known for its wide range of food and drink offerings tailored to the needs of travelers.

Average Trading Volume: 2,163,903

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.29B

