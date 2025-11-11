SSP Group Advances Share Buyback Program with Latest Purchase

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SSP Group plc ( (GB:SSPG) ) has issued an update.

SSP Group plc, a company known for its operations in the food and beverage industry, has announced the repurchase of 225,638 of its own shares as part of a £100 million share repurchase program. This transaction, executed through Barclays Bank plc on the London Stock Exchange, reflects SSP’s strategic initiative to optimize its capital structure. Following this purchase, the total number of shares in issue stands at 796,402,191, potentially enhancing shareholder value by reducing the number of shares outstanding.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SSPG) stock is a Hold with a £172.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SSP Group plc stock, see the GB:SSPG Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SSPG Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SSPG is a Neutral.

SSP Group plc’s strong financial performance, particularly in revenue growth and operational efficiency, is offset by high leverage and modest profitability. Technical indicators suggest a lack of strong momentum, and the valuation is unattractive due to negative earnings. The absence of earnings call data and corporate events limits additional insights.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SSPG stock, click here.

More about SSP Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 1,828,364

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: £1.16B

See more data about SSPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue