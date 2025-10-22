SSH Group Ltd. Secures Profit-Share Gold Projects, Strengthening Market Position

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from SSH Group Ltd. ( (AU:SSH) ) is now available.

SSH Group Ltd. has announced a strategic pivot in its operations, marking FY26 as a significant year with the securing of multiple profit-share gold projects. This move is expected to enhance their gold production pipeline, offering exposure to over 100 Koz of near-term Western Australian gold through profit-share and joint venture models. The company has demonstrated consistent financial performance with a strong revenue stream and positive cash flow, positioning itself as a competitive player in the mining sector.

SSH Group Ltd. operates in the mining industry, focusing on hybrid mining services and emerging mine ownership. The company aims to capture value across the mining value chain, from hire to production, with a particular emphasis on gold and critical minerals. SSH Group is known for its consistent financial performance and has a proven leadership team in Western Australia.

Average Trading Volume: 97,299

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$13.35M

