SSH Group Ltd Reports Strong Q3 Performance and Strategic Expansions

The latest announcement is out from SSH Group Ltd. ( (AU:SSH) ).

SSH Group Ltd reported a positive financial performance for the quarter ending September 2025, with a 17% revenue growth compared to the previous year. The company secured significant investments, including a $2.53 million strategic placement from Xinhai Mining Services and a $2.75 million placement with institutional investors. SSH is expanding its operational footprint by tendering for various mining projects and has initiated site works at the Mt Fisher Gold Project. Additionally, a profit-sharing agreement was executed for the Wagtail Gold Deposit, granting SSH a 25% share of net profits, indicating a robust strategic positioning in the mining sector.

More about SSH Group Ltd.

SSH Group Ltd operates in the mining and civil sectors, focusing on providing services and solutions through its divisions, SSH Mining and KMH. The company is actively expanding its operations in Western Australia, engaging in strategic partnerships and projects such as the Mt Fisher Gold Project and the Wagtail Gold Deposit.

Average Trading Volume: 136,323

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$14.27M

