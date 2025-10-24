SS&C Technologies Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Ss&C Technologies Holdings ( (SSNC) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Ss&C Technologies Holdings presented to its investors.

SS&C Technologies Holdings, Inc. is a global provider of investment, financial, and healthcare software and software-enabled services, headquartered in Windsor, Connecticut. The company serves over 22,000 organizations worldwide, ranging from large corporations to small and mid-market firms.

In its latest earnings report for the third quarter of 2025, SS&C Technologies announced a 7.0% increase in GAAP revenue, reaching $1,568 million, and a 27.7% rise in fully diluted GAAP earnings per share to $0.83. The company also reported record adjusted revenue of $1,569 million and adjusted diluted earnings per share of $1.57, marking a 17.2% increase.

Key financial highlights include a 12.5% increase in operating income to $365.7 million, with an operating income margin of 23.3%. The company generated $1,101.3 million in net cash from operating activities for the first nine months of 2025, a 22.1% increase from the previous year. SS&C returned $305.9 million to shareholders in the third quarter through share repurchases and dividends, and increased its annual common stock dividend by 8.0% to $1.08.

Looking ahead, SS&C Technologies remains focused on leveraging its financial strength to pursue growth opportunities while continuing to pay down debt and repurchase shares. The company is optimistic about its investments in AI-powered automation, which are beginning to show promising results, and anticipates continued evolution in its offerings to meet the specialized needs of its clients.

