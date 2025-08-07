SS Innovations Reports Record Q2 2025 Revenue Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

SS Innovations International ( (SSII) ) has issued an update.

On August 7, 2025, SS Innovations International reported a significant increase in revenue and gross profit for the second quarter of 2025, driven by higher sales of the SSi Mantra 3 robotic system. The company achieved record quarterly revenue of $10 million, a 121.8% increase from the previous year, and gross profit more than tripled due to expanded gross margins. The company also highlighted several pioneering achievements in robotic surgery, including the world’s first robotic telesurgery for weight loss and intercontinental robotic cardiac telesurgery. SS Innovations’ uplisting to Nasdaq and upcoming regulatory submissions are expected to support its global expansion and continued growth.

Spark’s Take on SSII Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SSII is a Neutral.

SS Innovations International receives a moderate score of 52. The company’s strong corporate events and technical analysis contribute positively, indicating potential for future growth and innovation. However, significant challenges in financial performance, especially profitability and cash flow, and a poor valuation score due to a negative P/E ratio, weigh down the overall score.

More about SS Innovations International

SS Innovations International, Inc. is a company that develops innovative surgical robotic technologies aimed at making robotic surgery affordable and accessible globally. Their primary product is the SSi Mantra surgical robotic system, which is used for robotic telesurgery and cardiac procedures.

Average Trading Volume: 244,051

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.29B

