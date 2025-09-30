SRT Marine Systems Issues New Shares Following Employee Option Conversion

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

SRT Marine Systems ( (GB:SRT) ) has shared an update.

SRT Marine Systems PLC announced the issuance and allotment of 375,000 new ordinary shares following the conversion of employee share options. These shares are expected to be admitted to trading on AIM by October 3, 2025, increasing the total number of shares to 251,590,656. This move is significant for shareholders as it affects voting rights and interest notifications under the Financial Conduct Authority’s rules.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SRT) stock is a Hold with a £80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on SRT Marine Systems stock, see the GB:SRT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SRT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SRT is a Neutral.

While SRT Marine Systems showcases promising business momentum through strategic projects and contracts, it faces substantial financial challenges. The stock’s technical indicators are positive, indicating strong market interest, but financial instability and valuation uncertainties weigh significantly on the overall score.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:SRT stock, click here.

More about SRT Marine Systems

SRT Marine Systems PLC is a leader in the global maritime domain awareness market, offering technology-driven solutions for coastal and EEZ surveillance, fisheries management, and navigation safety. Their clientele includes government agencies, commercial, and leisure vessel owners.

Average Trading Volume: 282,573

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £228.6M

For an in-depth examination of SRT stock, go to TipRanks’ Overview page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue