SRM Entertainment Announces TRON Treasury Staking Success

SRM Entertainment, Inc. ( (SRM) ) has shared an announcement.

On June 30, 2025, SRM Entertainment, Inc. announced the successful staking of its treasury holdings of 365,096,845 TRON tokens through JustLend, following a $100 million investment to launch a TRON treasury strategy. This move aims to enhance shareholder value by leveraging blockchain technology, with plans for a name change to TRON Inc. and the implementation of a dividend policy.

SRM Entertainment, Inc. designs, develops, and manufactures custom merchandise, including toys and souvenirs, for major theme parks and entertainment venues worldwide. Their products are based on popular entertainment franchises and are distributed at locations such as Walt Disney Parks and Resorts, Universal Parks and Destinations, and Six Flags.

Average Trading Volume: 6,829,975

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

