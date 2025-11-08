SRM Contractors Ltd. Announces Q2 & H1 FY26 Earnings Call

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

SRM Contractors Ltd. ( (IN:SRM) ) has provided an update.

SRM Contractors Ltd. has announced an earnings conference call for Q2 and H1 FY26, scheduled for November 14, 2025. The call, hosted by Go India Advisors, will provide insights into the company’s financial performance, potentially impacting its market positioning and offering valuable information for analysts and investors.

More about SRM Contractors Ltd.

SRM Contractors Ltd., formerly known as SRM Contractors Private Limited, operates in the construction industry. The company is headquartered in Jammu, India, and is involved in providing contracting services, focusing on infrastructure development projects.

Average Trading Volume: 24,788

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 13.15B INR

Learn more about SRM stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue