SRG Housing Finance Secures INR 26 Crore Through NCD Allotment

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from SRG Housing Finance Ltd. ( (IN:SRGHFL) ) is now available.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. has announced the successful allotment of 2,600 non-convertible debentures (NCDs) through a private placement, raising INR 26 crore. The debentures, which carry an interest rate of 11.52% per annum and are set to mature in April 2031, were fully subscribed by four investors, indicating strong market confidence in the company’s financial stability and growth prospects.

More about SRG Housing Finance Ltd.

SRG Housing Finance Ltd. operates in the financial services industry, primarily focusing on providing housing finance solutions. The company offers a range of financial products, including loans for home purchase, construction, and renovation, catering to individuals and businesses in the housing sector.

Average Trading Volume: 619

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: 4.55B INR

Find detailed analytics on SRGHFL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue