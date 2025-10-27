SRF Limited Announces CFO Resignation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Srf Limited ( (IN:SRF) ) has shared an update.

SRF Limited announced the resignation of Mr. Rahul Jain as the Chief Financial Officer, effective December 12, 2025. This change in key managerial personnel is part of Mr. Jain’s decision to pursue career opportunities outside the organization, and it marks a significant transition in the company’s leadership structure.

SRF Limited is a diversified Indian company involved in the manufacturing of industrial and specialty intermediates. The company operates in various sectors including chemicals, packaging films, and technical textiles, with a focus on innovation and sustainable growth.

