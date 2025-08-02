Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited Initiates Transfer of Unclaimed Shares to IEPF

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited ( (IN:SRHHYPOLTD) ) has issued an update.

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited has announced that it has sent reminder letters to shareholders who have unclaimed dividends for seven or more consecutive years. These shares are liable to be transferred to the Investor Education and Protection Fund (IEPF) as per regulatory requirements. This move is in compliance with the Companies Act, 2013 and aims to ensure that unclaimed dividends and shares are managed according to legal obligations, potentially impacting shareholders who have not updated their banking details or claimed their dividends.

More about Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited

Sree Rayalaseema Hi-Strength Hypo Limited operates in the chemical industry, focusing on the production of high-strength hypo solutions. The company is known for its quality certifications and operates primarily in the Indian market.

Average Trading Volume: 4,943

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: 11.09B INR

