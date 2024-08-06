SRE Holdings Reports Robust First Quarter Growth

SRE Holdings Corp. (JP:2980) has released an update.

SRE Holdings Corp. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2025, with net sales up by 18.1% and a remarkable 271.4% rise in the quarterly profit attributable to owners. The equity ratio decreased slightly from 50.6% at the end of the previous quarter to 39.6%, reflecting changes in total assets and net assets. Despite these strong results, the company maintains a conservative dividend forecast, with no changes from the previous year’s end dividend.

