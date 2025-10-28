SQX Resources Secures High-Grade USA Gold & Silver Projects

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SQX Resources Limited ( (AU:SQX) ) has shared an announcement.

SQX Resources Limited has announced securing high-grade gold and silver projects in the USA, which could significantly enhance its portfolio and strengthen its position in the mineral resources industry. This strategic move is expected to impact the company’s operations positively by expanding its exploration activities and potentially increasing its market value, benefiting stakeholders.

More about SQX Resources Limited

SQX Resources Limited is a company listed on the Australian Securities Exchange, focusing on exploration and development of mineral resources, particularly high-grade gold and silver projects.

Average Trading Volume: 507,227

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$6.64M

