SQX Resources Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities on ASX

SQX Resources Limited ( (AU:SQX) ) has issued an announcement.

SQX Resources Limited announced the quotation of 7,812,500 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) as of October 22, 2025. This move is part of previously announced transactions and is expected to enhance the company’s market presence and provide additional liquidity for stakeholders.

More about SQX Resources Limited

SQX Resources Limited operates in the resources industry, focusing on the exploration and development of mineral resources. The company is engaged in the production and distribution of various mineral commodities, catering to a diverse market that includes industrial and commercial sectors.

Average Trading Volume: 575,265

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: A$5.31M

