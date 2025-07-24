Spruce Biosciences Announces Reverse Stock Split Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spruce Biosciences ( (SPRB) ) has issued an announcement.

Spruce Biosciences announced a one-for-seventy-five reverse stock split of its common stock, effective August 4, 2025, following approval by stockholders and the board. This move aims to comply with Nasdaq’s minimum bid price requirement, with trading on a split-adjusted basis starting August 5, 2025. The reverse stock split will reduce the number of outstanding shares and adjust stock options and warrants, impacting all stockholders uniformly.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPRB) stock is a Buy with a $3.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spruce Biosciences stock, see the SPRB Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPRB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPRB is a Underperform.

Spruce Biosciences faces substantial financial challenges with declining revenues and persistent losses. Bearish technical indicators and unfavorable valuation metrics further weigh on the stock. The strategic acquisition of TA-ERT offers potential growth, but the financial instability remains a critical concern.

To see Spark’s full report on SPRB stock, click here.

More about Spruce Biosciences

Spruce Biosciences is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on developing and commercializing novel therapies for neurological disorders with significant unmet medical need.

Average Trading Volume: 718,069

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $5.22M

Find detailed analytics on SPRB stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue