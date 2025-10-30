Sprouts Farmers Market Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Sprouts Farmers Market ( (SFM) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Sprouts Farmers Market presented to its investors.

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc., headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona, is a leading specialty retailer in the United States, focusing on fresh, natural, and organic food products. The company operates over 450 stores across 24 states, offering a unique grocery experience with an emphasis on health and wellness.

In its third-quarter earnings report for 2025, Sprouts Farmers Market announced a robust financial performance, highlighted by a 13% increase in net sales compared to the same period in 2024. The company also reported a significant rise in diluted earnings per share, reaching $1.22, up from $0.91 in the previous year.

Key financial metrics for the quarter included a comparable store sales growth of 5.9% and the opening of nine new stores, bringing the total to 464 locations. The company also entered into a new $600 million credit facility and authorized a $1 billion share repurchase program, reflecting its strong financial position. Sprouts ended the quarter with $322 million in cash and no outstanding balance on its revolving credit facility.

Looking ahead, Sprouts Farmers Market projects a full-year net sales growth of approximately 14% and comparable store sales growth of around 7%. The company plans to open 37 new stores and expects diluted earnings per share to range between $5.24 and $5.28 for the year.

Sprouts Farmers Market remains committed to its growth strategy, leveraging its financial strength and expanding its store footprint to meet the increasing demand for healthy and organic food options. The company’s management is optimistic about sustaining its earnings growth while navigating the competitive landscape.

