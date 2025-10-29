Sprott Physical Gold Trust Expands Equity Program to Bolster Gold Holdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Sprott Physical Gold Trust Units ( (PHYS) ).

Sprott Physical Gold Trust has updated its at-the-market equity program to issue up to $2 billion of units in the U.S. and Canada. The proceeds from this program will be used to acquire physical gold bullion, aligning with the Trust’s investment objectives and potentially strengthening its market position in the precious metals sector.

Sprott Asset Management is a subsidiary of Sprott Inc., specializing in precious metals and critical materials investments. The company offers investment strategies such as Exchange Listed Products, Managed Equities, and Private Strategies, with offices in Toronto, New York, Connecticut, and California.

Average Trading Volume: 4,181,216

