Sprott Inc. Reports Strong Growth in Q2 2025 with Record AUM

Sprott ( (TSE:SII) ) just unveiled an update.

Sprott Inc. reported a significant increase in its Assets Under Management (AUM), reaching $40 billion by the end of the second quarter of 2025, driven by market value appreciation and strong net sales in its physical trusts. The company’s financial performance showed robust growth in management fees and net fees, attributed to the rising prices of precious metals and uranium, as well as successful performance in managed equities. However, commission and finance income saw a decline compared to the previous year due to decreased activity in specific segments.

The most recent analyst rating on (TSE:SII) stock is a Hold with a C$68.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Sprott stock, see the TSE:SII Stock Forecast page.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, TSE:SII is a Outperform.

Sprott’s overall stock score reflects its strong financial performance, with robust growth and profitability supported by a solid balance sheet. While its technical indicators suggest caution, the company’s valuation and strategic initiatives provide a balanced outlook. The recent corporate events and positive earnings call sentiment further bolster its position in the market.

More about Sprott

Sprott Inc. operates in the financial industry, focusing on asset management with a specialization in precious metals and critical materials. The company provides a range of investment products and services, including physical trusts and managed equities, catering to clients seeking both safe-haven and growth opportunities.

Average Trading Volume: 65,835

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: C$2.37B

