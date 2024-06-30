Sprintex Seals Key Deal in European Agri-Tech Sector

Sprintex Limited (AU:SIX) has released an update.

Sprintex Limited has teamed up with Mest Water to supply custom compressors for an innovative agricultural technology aimed at curbing ammonia emissions, with an initial order worth AU$1 million, and a 50% deposit already paid. The collaboration is anticipated to significantly impact Sprintex’s market reach and revenue in the European agricultural sector, while also advancing environmental sustainability in livestock farming. Additionally, a long-term supply commitment with Mest Water suggests sustained growth potential for Sprintex.

