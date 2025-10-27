Sprinklr Appoints New Chief Product Officer

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sprinklr ( (CXM) ) has shared an update.

On October 27, 2025, Sprinklr announced the appointment of Karthik Suri as Chief Product and Corporate Strategy Officer. Suri, who brings over 25 years of experience in technology and product leadership, will lead Sprinklr’s product vision and corporate strategy. His expertise in identifying market opportunities and driving strategic growth aligns with Sprinklr’s ongoing transformation efforts to accelerate its product roadmap and define the unified customer experience market. This strategic appointment is expected to enhance Sprinklr’s industry positioning and expand its impact on delivering AI-native customer experience solutions.

More about Sprinklr

Sprinklr is a leading AI-native platform specializing in Unified Customer Experience Management (Unified-CXM). The company empowers brands to deliver exceptional experiences across all customer touchpoints by combining human intelligence with artificial intelligence. Sprinklr’s platform offers solutions for social media management, marketing, advertising, customer feedback, and omnichannel contact center management, helping enterprises unify data and act on real-time insights. Trusted by over 1,900 enterprises, including Microsoft, P&G, and Samsung, Sprinklr serves 60% of the Fortune 100.

Average Trading Volume: 1,816,240

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: $1.9B

