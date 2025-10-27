Springview Holdings Faces Nasdaq Delisting After Compliance Failure

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Springview Holdings Ltd. Class A ( (SPHL) ) has shared an announcement.

Springview Holdings Ltd has been facing challenges in maintaining compliance with Nasdaq’s listing requirements, specifically the rule requiring a minimum bid price of $1.00 per share. On April 25, 2025, the company was notified of its non-compliance and given until October 22, 2025, to rectify the situation. However, as of October 24, 2025, the company failed to meet the requirement, resulting in a Staff Delisting Determination, with trading of its Class A ordinary shares set to be suspended on November 4, 2025. The company plans to appeal this decision to a Nasdaq Hearings Panel, though there is no guarantee of a favorable outcome.

More about Springview Holdings Ltd. Class A

Average Trading Volume: 1,858,183

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $13.37M

Find detailed analytics on SPHL stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue