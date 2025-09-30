Spring Valley Amends Merger with Eagle Energy Metals

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest update is out from Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Class A ( (SVII) ).

On September 29, 2025, Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II (SVII) announced an amended and restated merger agreement with Eagle Energy Metals Corp., restructuring the original merger plan. The new agreement involves a series of transactions where SVII will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Eagle Nuclear Energy Corp., and Eagle will merge into a new entity, New Eagle. This restructuring aims to streamline the merger process and has been unanimously approved by SVII’s board. The merger is expected to enhance SVII’s market positioning and operational capabilities, with significant implications for shareholders and stakeholders, including the issuance of new shares and warrants.

More about Spring Valley Acquisition Corp. II Class A

Average Trading Volume: 51,575

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $125.4M

