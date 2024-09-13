Spreadex LTD Modifies Stake in Silver Bullet Data Services

Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc (GB:SBDS) has released an update.

Spreadex LTD, a UK-based FCA regulated financial trading company, has adjusted its stake in Silver Bullet Data Services Group plc, crossing a notable voting rights threshold on September 11, 2024. The company now holds 7.6261% of total voting rights in the data services firm, with 7.5321% coming from direct share ownership and a small portion from financial instruments. This change in shareholding was officially notified to the issuer on September 12, 2024.

