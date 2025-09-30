Spotify Announces Leadership Transition Effective January 2026

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Spotify ( (SPOT) ) just unveiled an announcement.

On September 30, 2025, Spotify announced a leadership transition effective January 1, 2026, with Daniel Ek stepping down as CEO to become Executive Chairman. Alex Norström and Gustav Söderström will be promoted to co-CEOs, continuing their strategic roles since 2023. This shift aligns with Spotify’s operational structure and aims to maintain its industry leadership and innovation.

The most recent analyst rating on (SPOT) stock is a Buy with a $805.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spotify stock, see the SPOT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SPOT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPOT is a Outperform.

Spotify’s overall stock score is bolstered by strong financial performance and positive earnings call highlights, including user growth and strategic advancements. However, high valuation metrics and mixed technical signals slightly temper the outlook.

To see Spark’s full report on SPOT stock, click here.

More about Spotify

Spotify Technology S.A. is a leading audio streaming subscription service that revolutionized music listening since its launch in 2008. The platform offers over 100 million tracks, nearly 7 million podcast titles, and 350,000 audiobooks to more than 696 million users, including 276 million subscribers, across 184 markets.

Average Trading Volume: 1,861,778

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $147.7B

See more insights into SPOT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue