SportsHero Limited Issues Shares and Advances Strategic Partnership

An announcement from SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ) is now available.

SportsHero Limited has issued 750,000 fully paid ordinary shares following the exercise of options, without disclosure under the Corporations Act. The company is advancing its strategic partnership with PLDT Inc. to develop an iGV Game Pass subscription for PLDT’s premium home broadband customers, with expectations for a near-term launch, potentially enhancing its market position and stakeholder value.

More about SportsHero Limited

SportsHero Limited operates in the technology and sports industry, focusing on developing digital platforms and services that enhance sports engagement and fan interaction. The company is involved in creating innovative solutions, such as game pass subscriptions, to cater to the needs of sports enthusiasts and broadband customers.

YTD Price Performance: 82.35%

Average Trading Volume: 1,138,340

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.6M

