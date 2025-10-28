SportsHero Limited Announces Annual General Meeting Details

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ) has issued an announcement.

SportsHero Limited has announced its Annual General Meeting, scheduled for November 27, 2025, in Sydney. Shareholders are encouraged to participate either in person or by proxy, with specific instructions provided for voting procedures. The meeting will address matters affecting shareholder interests, and the company emphasizes the importance of shareholder votes.

YTD Price Performance: 123.53%

Average Trading Volume: 1,154,344

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$30.6M

