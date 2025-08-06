SportsHero Limited Addresses ASX Price Query Amid Early-Stage Discussions

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest update is out from SportsHero Limited ( (AU:SHO) ).

SportsHero Limited has responded to an ASX price query, stating that it is not aware of any undisclosed information that could explain recent trading activity in its securities. The company is in early-stage discussions regarding potential platforming or licensing arrangements, but no commercial terms have been exchanged. SportsHero confirms compliance with ASX Listing Rules and assures that any future developments will be disclosed in accordance with its continuous disclosure obligations.

SportsHero Limited operates in the sports technology industry, focusing on providing innovative platforming and licensing solutions related to sports offerings.

YTD Price Performance: 52.94%

Average Trading Volume: 254,148

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$19.02M

