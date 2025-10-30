Spok Holdings Reports Q3 2025 Earnings Growth

Spok Holdings ( (SPOK) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Spok Holdings presented to its investors.

Spok Holdings, Inc., headquartered in Plano, Texas, is a global leader in healthcare communications, providing clinical information solutions to enhance patient outcomes and support administrative compliance in hospitals worldwide.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Spok Holdings announced continued growth in managed services revenue and emphasized focused expense management, resulting in an increase in net income. The company also reaffirmed its financial guidance for the year, highlighting its commitment to generating cash flow and returning capital to shareholders.

Key financial metrics from the report include a 14.4% increase in year-to-date net income and a slight rise in adjusted EBITDA. The company secured 59 significant customer contracts in its software operations, maintaining levels consistent with the previous year. Wireless average revenue per unit (ARPU) saw a year-over-year increase of over 3%, while wireless net churn improved to 1.4%. Spok also reported a software backlog of $60.9 million and returned $6.4 million to stockholders in the third quarter.

Despite a slight decline in total revenue compared to the previous year, Spok’s strategic investments in research and development, totaling $9.1 million, aim to fuel future growth. The company maintains a strong cash position with $21.4 million in cash and no debt, reflecting its focus on financial stability and shareholder value.

Looking ahead, Spok Holdings remains confident in its financial projections for 2025, driven by a robust product sales pipeline and continued investments in its Spok Care Connect and Wireless solutions. The company plans to sustain its growth trajectory while balancing investments and shareholder returns.

