Splash Beverage Group Regains NYSE Compliance

An announcement from Splash Beverage Group ( (SBEV) ) is now available.

On July 30, 2025, Splash Beverage Group announced it had regained compliance with the NYSE American LLC’s continued listing standards, following the resolution of previously identified deficiencies. This achievement, confirmed by letters from NYSE Regulation, allows the company to be removed from the list of noncompliant issuers and late filers, reflecting its strengthened financial foundation and positioning for growth.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBEV) stock is a Buy with a $1.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Splash Beverage Group stock, see the SBEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBEV is a Neutral.

Splash Beverage Group’s overall score is weighed down by significant financial struggles, reflected in negative profitability and cash flow issues. While there are positive signs in technical analysis and potential strategic improvements mentioned in the earnings call, these are overshadowed by ongoing liquidity challenges and legal hurdles.

More about Splash Beverage Group

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. owns and operates a portfolio of alcoholic and non-alcoholic beverage brands, including Copa di Vino wine by the glass, Chispo tequilas, and Pulpoloco sangria. The company focuses on developing early-stage brands and acquiring brands with established market presence or category innovation, aiming to expand its portfolio and global distribution network.

Average Trading Volume: 97,629

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $3.97M

