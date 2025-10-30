Splash Beverage Group Raises $400,000 in Stock Sale

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On August 9 and October 24, 2025, Splash Beverage Group sold shares of Series A-1 Convertible Redeemable Preferred Stock and accompanying warrants to two accredited investors, raising $400,000. The company plans to sell additional shares and warrants in November 2025. Additionally, Splash Beverage Group is updating its risk factors to inform investors about potential risks and uncertainties. The company is also focusing on integrating newly acquired water assets in Costa Rica, which presents challenges due to its foreign location and the need for significant investment in infrastructure and compliance with local regulations. These strategic moves are part of Splash Beverage Group’s broader growth strategy, which involves acquisitions and divestitures, but they come with risks such as management distraction, integration challenges, and potential failure to achieve anticipated benefits.

The most recent analyst rating on (SBEV) stock is a Sell with a $2.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Splash Beverage Group stock, see the SBEV Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SBEV Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SBEV is a Underperform.

Splash Beverage Group’s overall stock score is low due to severe financial challenges, including declining revenues, persistent losses, high leverage, and negative equity. The technical analysis indicates a bearish trend with weak momentum. The negative P/E ratio and lack of dividend yield further detract from the stock’s attractiveness.

Splash Beverage Group, Inc. operates in the beverage industry, focusing on the development, production, and distribution of a variety of unique beverage brands. The company is engaged in strategic initiatives including acquisitions and divestitures, aiming to expand its market presence and adapt to changing consumer preferences.

Average Trading Volume: 1,253,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: $4.44M

