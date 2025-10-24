Spire’s $200M Bond Purchase Agreement Finalized

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest announcement is out from Spire ( (SR) ).

On October 23, 2025, Spire Missouri Inc. entered into a Bond Purchase Agreement to issue and sell $200 million in First Mortgage Bonds to institutional purchasers. The proceeds from these bonds, which are due in 2030 and 2031, will be used for general corporate purposes, and the bonds are secured by a Mortgage and Deed of Trust. The agreement includes provisions for redemption and limitations on liens and payments, impacting the company’s financial strategy and stakeholder interests.

The most recent analyst rating on (SR) stock is a Buy with a $96.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spire stock, see the SR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SR is a Outperform.

Spire’s overall stock score is driven by strong earnings improvements and strategic expansions highlighted in the earnings call, coupled with bullish technical indicators. However, financial risks from high leverage and negative cash flow, along with overbought technical conditions, temper the score.

To see Spark’s full report on SR stock, click here.

More about Spire

Spire Missouri Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spire Inc., operates in the utility industry, focusing on providing natural gas services.

Average Trading Volume: 488,093

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $5.14B

See more insights into SR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue