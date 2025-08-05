Spire Reports Q3 Profit, Plans Major Acquisition

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Spire ( (SR) ) has issued an announcement.

Spire Inc. reported a net income of $20.9 million for the third quarter of fiscal 2025, a significant improvement from a loss of $12.6 million in the same period last year. The company also announced an agreement to acquire Piedmont Natural Gas Tennessee from Duke Energy for $2.48 billion, expected to close in early 2026, which is anticipated to enhance its regulated utility footprint and support long-term earnings growth.

Spark’s Take on SR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SR is a Outperform.

Spire’s overall stock score reflects a solid financial foundation and strategic growth initiatives, particularly the acquisition of Piedmont Natural Gas. Technical indicators show caution, but valuation and earnings call insights highlight income stability and growth potential. Investors should be aware of potential risks related to debt management and market volatility.

More about Spire

Spire Inc. operates in the energy sector, focusing on natural gas utilities, marketing, and midstream services. The company is committed to infrastructure investment and operational excellence, aiming to deliver reliable and affordable energy to its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 469,455

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.38B

