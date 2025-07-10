Spire Healthcare Announces Change in Major Shareholdings

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spire Healthcare ( (GB:SPI) ) has shared an update.

Spire Healthcare Group PLC has announced a change in major holdings, with Harwood Capital LLP acquiring or disposing of voting rights, resulting in a total of 3.076% voting rights in the company. This notification reflects changes in shareholder positions, potentially impacting the company’s governance and influencing its strategic decisions.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:SPI) stock is a Buy with a £310.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Spire Healthcare stock, see the GB:SPI Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:SPI Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:SPI is a Outperform.

Spire Healthcare’s strong financial performance and positive technical indicators are the main strengths, supported by favorable corporate events. However, the high valuation poses a risk, suggesting a need for cautious optimism.

More about Spire Healthcare

Spire Healthcare Group PLC is a UK-based company operating in the healthcare industry. It primarily provides private healthcare services, including diagnostics, inpatient, and outpatient care, focusing on delivering high-quality medical services across the United Kingdom.

Average Trading Volume: 938,926

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: £889.2M

