Spir Group Completes Sale of Sikri AS to STG Partners

Sikri Holding AS ( (DE:57U0) ) has shared an update.

Spir Group ASA has successfully completed the sale of its public administration software business, Sikri AS, to STG Partners. This transaction marks a significant strategic move for Spir Group, potentially enhancing its focus on core operations and strengthening its position within the real estate software market.

Spir Group is a Nordic software company that specializes in delivering mission-critical software and data solutions within the real estate sector. Their offerings aim to streamline complex real estate processes through niche software and data, serving a diverse customer base that includes real estate agents, banks, insurance companies, appraisers, property developers, and more.

