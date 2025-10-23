Spheria Emerging Companies Reports September Underperformance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) is now available.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited reported a -0.9% return for September 2025, underperforming its benchmark, the S&P/ASX Small Ordinaries Accumulation Index, by 4.4%. Despite this monthly underperformance, the company has shown positive returns over longer periods, with a 3-year annualized return of 14.8% and a 5-year annualized return of 12.3%. The company’s market capitalization stands at $161.6 million, and it pays dividends quarterly. The announcement highlights the company’s ongoing commitment to managing its investment portfolio, although the recent performance indicates challenges in matching the benchmark’s growth.

More about Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial investment industry, focusing on managing a portfolio of small-cap companies. The company provides investment management services and is listed on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code SEC.

Average Trading Volume: 64,817

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

