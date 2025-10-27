Spheria Emerging Companies Reports NTA Update

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Spheria Emerging Cos. Ltd. ( (AU:SEC) ) has shared an announcement.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited announced its estimated Net Tangible Asset (NTA) backing per share as of October 24, 2025, with a pre-tax NTA of $2.680 and a post-tax NTA of $2.557. These figures reflect the dividend of 3.8 cents per share, which will be payable on November 14, 2025. The announcement provides stakeholders with insights into the company’s financial health and potential returns, although the figures are unaudited and approximate.

Spheria Emerging Companies Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management. The company is involved in managing portfolios and providing investment opportunities, primarily targeting emerging companies.

