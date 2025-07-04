Spheria Asset Management Acquires Substantial Stake in Motorcycle Holdings Ltd

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. ( (AU:MTO) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Spheria Asset Management Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Motorcycle Holdings Ltd, acquiring a 5.19% voting power with 3,828,356 ordinary fully paid shares. This acquisition signifies a notable investment interest in Motorcycle Holdings, potentially impacting its market position and stakeholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:MTO) stock is a Buy with a A$2.37 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Motorcycle Holdings Ltd. stock, see the AU:MTO Stock Forecast page.

More about Motorcycle Holdings Ltd.

Motorcycle Holdings Ltd is a company operating in the motorcycle industry, focusing on the sale and distribution of motorcycles and related products.

Average Trading Volume: 70,836

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$228.1M

