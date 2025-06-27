Sphere Entertainment Secures New $210M Term Loan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Sphere Entertainment‘s subsidiary, MSG Networks, along with its associated entities, has entered into a second amended and restated credit agreement with JPMorgan Chase Bank, replacing its previous credit facility with a new $210 million term loan maturing in December 2029. This agreement includes various financial and operational covenants, mandatory prepayment conditions, and amendments to media rights agreements, which impact the company’s financial structure and its dealings with professional sports teams, notably reducing annual rights fees for the New York Knicks and Rangers.

Spark’s Take on SPHR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SPHR is a Neutral.

Sphere Entertainment’s overall stock score reflects a mix of positive technical indicators and significant financial challenges. The bullish market momentum contributes positively to the score, but the company’s financial performance, particularly its negative profitability and cash flow issues, weighs heavily. The negative P/E ratio further diminishes the stock’s valuation appeal.

Average Trading Volume: 857,915

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.42B

