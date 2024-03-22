Sphere 3D Reports Growth and Strategic Moves

Sphere 3D Corp (ANY) has released an update.

Sphere 3D Corp., a NASDAQ-listed Bitcoin mining company, reported a 15% year-over-year increase in Bitcoin production for February 2024, with 40.3 Bitcoin mined. CEO Patricia Trompeter announced ongoing discussions for fleet renewal and potential mergers, alongside working with Fabiano Consulting to assist in these initiatives. The company also disclosed a recent termination of its Master Services Agreement with Gryphon Digital Mining, which is expected to boost gross profits by 22.5% and is currently in legal proceedings to secure the return of its Bitcoin assets.

