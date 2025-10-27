Spenda Limited Releases Corporate Governance Statement for FY2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Spenda Limited ( (AU:SPX) ).

Spenda Limited has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement confirms that the company has adhered to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s recommendations, providing transparency and accountability in its management and oversight practices. This announcement underscores Spenda Limited’s commitment to maintaining robust corporate governance standards, which is crucial for its stakeholders and market positioning.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$16.55M

