Spenda Limited (AU:SPX) has released an update.

Spenda Limited has announced the cessation of 4.5 million options due to unmet conditions as of April 11, 2024. The options were set to expire on June 15, 2027, but lapsed because the necessary conditions for their exercise were not satisfied. This announcement is of particular interest to investors tracking the company’s capital changes.

For further insights into AU:SPX stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.