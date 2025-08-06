Spenda Limited Announces Expiry of Listed Options

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

An announcement from Spenda Limited ( (AU:SPX) ) is now available.

Spenda Limited announced that 230,344,166 listed options, exercisable at $0.0175 each, expired on August 4, 2025. This expiration marks a significant event for the company, potentially impacting its financial strategy and market positioning. The expiration of these options could influence stakeholder perceptions and the company’s future financial maneuvers.

More about Spenda Limited

Spenda Limited (ASX:SPX) is an integrated business platform providing software solutions and payment processing services to enhance supply chain operations. Its offerings include software, payments, and lending solutions, enabling seamless e-invoicing integration, rapid ordering, and automated reconciliation. Spenda’s platform supports both B2B and B2C transactions, generating revenue from SaaS and supply chain finance, and offers customized financing solutions to improve clients’ working capital efficiency.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$32.31M

Learn more about SPX stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

