SPC Global Holdings Ltd. Releases Corporate Governance Statement

SPC Global Holdings Ltd. has released its corporate governance statement for the financial year ending June 30, 2025, which is available on their website. The statement outlines the company’s adherence to the ASX Corporate Governance Council’s principles and recommendations, including the roles and responsibilities of the board and management, processes for appointing directors, and accountability of the company secretary. This disclosure aims to ensure transparency and compliance with ASX listing rules, potentially impacting the company’s governance credibility and stakeholder trust.

More about Food Revolution Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 106,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$89.74M

