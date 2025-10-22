SPC Global Holdings Ltd. Releases 2024-2025 Corporate Governance Statement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

The latest update is out from Food Revolution Group Ltd. ( (AU:SPG) ).

SPC Global Holdings Ltd. has released its Corporate Governance Statement for the financial year 2024-2025, emphasizing its commitment to transparency, accountability, and integrity. The statement outlines the company’s governance framework, aligning with best practices and regulatory requirements to build trust among stakeholders and shareholders. The company aims to drive sustainable growth, protect shareholder interests, and deliver long-term value while contributing positively to communities. The governance practices include rigorous checks for appointing new directors, ensuring they have the necessary character, experience, and education, and providing detailed information to security holders about candidates for election or re-election. Additionally, SPC Global maintains written agreements with all directors and senior executives to clearly define their roles and responsibilities.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Food Revolution Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:SPG Stock Forecast page.

More about Food Revolution Group Ltd.

Average Trading Volume: 106,621

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$89.74M

See more insights into SPG stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue