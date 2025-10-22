SPC Global Holdings Announces Virtual AGM for 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Food Revolution Group Ltd. ( (AU:SPG) ) is now available.

SPC Global Holdings Ltd has announced its Annual General Meeting (AGM) will be held virtually on November 24, 2025. The agenda includes reviewing the company’s financial report for the year ended June 30, 2025, and voting on resolutions such as the adoption of the Remuneration Report and the re-election of Mr. Andrew Reitzer as a Director. The meeting will provide shareholders with an opportunity to participate in key company decisions, reflecting SPC Global Holdings’ commitment to transparency and shareholder engagement.

