SPC Global Appoints Andrew Reitzer as Independent Chairperson

Food Revolution Group Ltd. ( (AU:SPG) ) has provided an update.

SPC Global Holdings Ltd has appointed Mr. Andrew Reitzer as its first independent Chairperson, succeeding Mr. Hussein Rifai. Mr. Reitzer brings over 40 years of experience in the retail and wholesale industry, known for his strategic vision and financial acumen, previously leading Metcash to significant growth. This leadership change is expected to bolster SPC Global’s strategic direction and long-term value creation. Mr. Rifai, who played a crucial role in SPC’s acquisition and ASX re-listing, will remain a director, ensuring continuity in the company’s leadership.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:SPG) stock is a Buy with a A$0.90 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Food Revolution Group Ltd. stock, see the AU:SPG Stock Forecast page.

More about Food Revolution Group Ltd.

SPC Global Holdings Ltd, listed on the ASX, is a conglomerate comprising SPC, The Original Beverage Co, Nature One, and Natural Ingredients. The company focuses on providing nourishment and wellness products globally, including packaged fruits, tomatoes, baked beans, ready-made meals, beverages, juice shots, powdered milk, and supplies for the food service industry. With operations in Australia and Asia, SPC Global aims to expand both domestically and internationally.

Average Trading Volume: 95,076

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$71.4M

