Spark NZ Director Vincent Hawksworth Discloses Shareholding

Spark New Zealand Limited ( (AU:SPK) ) has issued an update.

Vincent Hawksworth, a newly appointed director at Spark New Zealand Limited, disclosed his beneficial ownership of 23,356 ordinary shares held by Investment Custodial Services Limited on behalf of the Hawksworth Family Trust. This disclosure is part of the company’s compliance with the Financial Markets Conduct Act 2013, ensuring transparency in the financial interests of its directors and senior managers.

More about Spark New Zealand Limited

Spark New Zealand Limited is a prominent telecommunications company that provides a range of services including mobile, broadband, and digital solutions. The company focuses on delivering innovative communication services across New Zealand, aiming to enhance connectivity and digital experiences for its customers.

Average Trading Volume: 1,740,728

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: A$3.92B

